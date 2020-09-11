Asymptomatic Waitaki residents can get tested for Covid-19 in Oamaru tomorrow.

A pop-up drive-through station will be set up outside the Athletic Marist Rugby clubrooms at Centennial Park between 10am and 3pm.

The testing is a directive of the Ministry of Health, and is being carried out by WellSouth and the Southern DHB, with the help of the Waitaki District Council, general practitioners and community groups.

WellSouth has held more than 20 pop-up surveillance testing events in the Southern region over the past six months.

The tests helped determine whether there were any undetected cases of Covid-19 in the community, Southern DHB medical officer of health Susan Jack said.

“This is a community effort to keep our community safe, and we appreciate everyone playing their part,” Dr Jack said.

“It will also help give us confidence that these communities are Covid-19 free.

“By getting tested you will be helping us to get a better picture of the current situation.”

Anyone who had cold and flu symptoms should not wait for the pop-up testing and contact their GP or phone 0800VIRUS19 to arrange a Covid-19 test immediately.