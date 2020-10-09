Young people in Waitaki have an opportunity to show off their talents tomorrow.

The Waitaki District Youth Council is holding a talent quest at Takaro Park from 1pm to 4pm.

Entrant can perform in three categories – performing arts, music and groups – with prizes up for grabs in each.

Chairwoman Emma Borrie (17) said it was the youth council’s major event for 2020.

It was the first time the event had been run and Emma hoped it would become an annual fixture.

“There seemed to be a need for something to do for youth,” she said.

“It’s a good chance [for entrants] to get themselves out of their comfort zone.

“We have some first-timers, as well as the old hands.”

She hoped the weather would be good, otherwise it could be postponed.

“It’s a fun day out, when we have been stuck inside for so long.”

While it had been difficult for the youth council to run events this year due to Covid-19, members had been working on setting out a blueprint for the next few years, she said.

“Our focus is around having entertainment for youth around the district, and setting goals around environment and community.”

At the start of the year, the youth council talked about wanting to have more input in the wider community, she said.

“It’s been good, getting more involved in the council side of things.

“Not only so it has a youth voice but for us to understand how it works.

“Youth now are more interested in having their say.”

Entry to tomorrow’s event is free.