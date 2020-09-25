Waitaki residents have a chance next week to grill candidates standing in the general election.

The Rotary Club of Oamaru’s candidates meeting has attracted all the Waitaki hopefuls: incumbent Jacqui Dean (National), Labour’s Liam Wairepo, Sean Beamish for Act,

Troy Allan for the New Conservative Party, Anthony Odering for New Zealand First, Greens candidate Sampsa Kiuru, Heather Meri Pennycook for Advance NZ and independent Daniel Shand.

The event, which starts at 7pm on Tuesday, is being held in the main auditorium of the Oamaru Opera House, after candidates meetings for the 2019 local body election and 2017 general election filled the ODT Inkbox.

“More people turned up to attend than there were seats available – we never imagined there would be that level of interest,” Rotarian Jim Hopkins said.

“But we’ve learned our lesson and we’re in the main auditorium this year.”

Candidates will have the opportunity to give an opening address, before the floor is opened up for questions.

“They can present their policies, put the case for why people should back them and, most importantly, everyone will have the chance to ask questions,” Mr Hopkins said.

He was pleased the event could be held without Covid-19 restrictions.

“We want to thank the ever vigilant health authorities in Wellington for allowing the Covid-free South Island to go back to Level 1, which means as many people as want to come along can do so.”

Entry is by gold coin donation to go towards local projects.