Oamaru will be sizzling when Charcoal Burners come to town.

The rock duo will perform live at the Grainstore Gallery on Saturday, March 10.

Shane Gilchrist and Andrew Spittle formed the duo after “having a beer and a chat” last year.

Gilchrist was playing bass in a band that was performing at the Crown Hotel in Dunedin.

“Andrew approached me before our set – the result of that conversation was an invitation from him to help form a group he hoped would eventually record a bunch of his songs,” he said.

After negotiating, both men decided they would take a leap of faith by recording an album.

Using twin guitar and dual vocals – and a shared passion for music – the duo created a “strong” collection of original songs that would be featured on an album.

The music was recorded by sound engineer Tom Bell at the Port Chalmers recording service in Dunedin.

“We just went with the flow,” Gilchrist said.

Fiddler Flora Knight and singer Molly Devine also contributed to songs on the album.

After spending most of last year recording, the duo have released their self-titled album, which is available on CD, iTunes and Spotify.

Both men have had previous experience in a variety of bands including Das Phaedrus, The Five Tens and The Broken Heartbreakers.

Although it had been hard work, Gilchrist was proud the pair could finally release their album to the world.