Chelsea Winter reckons her recipes are not designed to be fancy or difficult to master – two of the reasons why she has endeared herself to home cooks across the country.

She will be in Oamaru on Thursday at the Loan and Merc to promote Eat, the fifth recipe book she has published in as many years.

Mrs Winter has visited Oamaru as part of similar tours in the past, and looks forward to spending more time here.

“The first time I came, it wasn’t what I expected at all,” she said.

“I kind of expected maybe a sleepy little town, but what I got was this incredible reception. The event itself was spectacular at the Loan and Merc.

“It’s an absolutely gorgeous town so I’m always keen to come back.”

She said people could expect a great night on Thursday.

“I’m going to be getting up and giving a wee talk about what I’ve been up to and where I’m at, a bit about the book obviously, then I’ll be doing a Q & A session if anyone’s got any questions.

“Then I’ll be signing books and taking photos. There’ll be drinks and nibbles of course, so it’s a really nice night out.

“It’s pretty special, really, connecting with everyday New Zealanders and hearing their feedback. It’s awesome. Most of the time I’m in the kitchen cooking, testing and writing so it’s awesome to get out and about.”

Mrs Winter believed her recipes appealed to home cooks because they were easy to follow, used readily available ingredients and always worked out.

“Recipes have to be delicious – that’s my No 1 consideration when I’m writing and testing. Is someone going to serve this up at their table and their family goes, ‘This is awesome – can we have this again?”‘

Tickets for the evening are available at Paper Plus Oamaru.