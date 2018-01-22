Music lovers from the Waitaki Valley are singing out for help.

The Waitaki Valley Singers are on the hunt for someone in the district to lend a hand – or a baton – to help bring the choir back to its former glory.

The all-female group, which has been together for 11 years, was originally led by conductor Wendy Eckhardt, who has resigned from the group to move on to other things.

Mrs Eckhardt’s last performance with the choir was for a Christmas carol service at Duntroon during the holiday period.

The choir, although sad to see Mrs Eckhardt and her talent leave the group, is optimistic a new face can fill her key role.

Choir members Jean Paterson and Catherine Harvey are confident they can find someone in the Waitaki region who can pick up the baton Mrs Eckhardt left behind.

So far, the group had not had any applicants for the position.

However, both Mrs Paterson and Mrs Harvey knew it would be difficult to find someone over the holiday period.

“With it just being Christmas, everybody’s away,” Mrs Paterson said.

Mrs Harvey added: “We welcome anyone who can hold their tune and would like to sing, really.”

Although the choir does not resume singing until next month, it is hoping to get a replacement conductor as soon as possible.

Mrs Paterson said it was “crucial” the choir found an accomplished leader.

Both women felt it was important to find someone with a good sense of humour, as the choir was all about having fun.

They believed it was important for the group to stay together as it was one of the few remaining dedicated choir groups in the Waitaki district.

Mrs Harvey said the members of the choir loved singing together because they got to bring pleasure to people who watched their performances.

The choir provided entertainment for activities including Friday lunchtime concerts at the Oamaru Opera House, performances at local rest-homes and fundraising events.