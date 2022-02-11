The Waitaki Recreational and Boating Club has poured $7000 back into the Waitaki Valley community over the past year.

Club media liaison Debbie Smith said the club was formed three years ago to help the community, through assets and financial support.

The club raised money through its annual motorcycle rally at Loch Laird, Twin Lakes Power Boat marathon at Queen’s Birthday weekend, and other rally and poker run events.

The club’s nine members looked after their own club projects and were passionate about improving the Waitaki Valley community, Mrs Smith said.

This year, the club gave $2000 each to the Otematata and Omarama first response units, and $500 each to the Otematata Golf Club, Otematata Bowling Club, Waitaki Valley School, Whalan Lodge, Kurow Museum and Otematata Fire Brigade.

At present, the club is working on plans for a floating walkway wharf at the Parsons Rock boat ramp, for people to get on and off their boats.

The club welcomed any new members and ideas to help grow the club. Anyone interested can contact president Neil Smith on 027 804-9140.