Postmark Creations Craft Co-op is an East Otago co-op that has been operating for about 12 years. Longtime Palmerston resident Barney Barton is one of the many people who volunteer their time there. Tyson Young heads down to Palmerston for a chat.

Q Where do you hail from, Barney?

I was born on the Taieri, but for most of my life I lived in Moeraki. I moved to Palmerston in about 1964 when I started out in the workforce. I’ve pretty much lived here ever since.

Q What’s kept you in Palmerston for so long?

Well, I got married, and brought up two daughters here. So I was quite happy where I was – I saw no need to move on. The town has got a good community here.

Q What do you do at the co-op?

Well, most members involved usually do a bit of time in the shop. So I work a day here once a fortnight.

Q How long have you been been volunteering at the co-op?

I’ve been working ever since the place started up, which was about 12 years ago.

Q How many other people are involved in the co-op?

There are probably about 40 of us that volunteer here.

Q What is it about volunteering that you enjoy the most?

I enjoy the people. Once you retire from work, you don’t get to see as many people as you used to, so it’s good having that contact with people.

Q When you’re not working at the co-op, what do you like to do in your spare time?

When I’m not here, I like to spend time with the East Otago Woodturners group. I’ve been involved with them since they started up in 1982.

Q If you could have a cup of coffee with anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

That’s a curveball, that one. To be honest, I would just have a catch up with my friends that I already have. We’re all into the same things, so there’s lots to talk about.