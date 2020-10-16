Altrusa members have been busy lending a hand to those in need.

The group collected more than 100 cans of non-perishable items, for World Food Day last week.

Altrusa communications chairwoman Pam Balcombe said the response from the community was “heartwarming”.

“We’re always pleased with what we get, and the generosity of people, especially at this time with Covid going on,” she said.

Items were distributed between the Oamaru Foodbank and Orwell Street Church, to ensure the entire community was covered.

The group’s focus now turned to Make a Difference Day and United Nations Day, both on Saturday, October 24.

Members would complete their own act of kindness to “brighten someone’s day” for Make a Difference Day.

“Visit an elderly person that you know, bake them some cakes, something like that … it’s nice doing things for other people, and what goes around comes around.”

United Nations Day varied each year and members would prepare a recipe from around the world, for the group’s next meeting.

Altrusa aimed to support the community and provide assistance in different ways, she said.

“We do lots of little things that come to make a big thing.”

The group promoted literacy and bought an audio-book for the Oamaru Public Library, presented tertiary awards to pupils from Waitaki Girls High School and St Kevin’s College and held a senior lunch.

Covid-19 put a stop to the senior lunch this year, but there were hopes it would return again next year, she said.