Parking in the trees has become a bit more festive of late, thanks to the colourful crafts of the North Otago Federation of the Women’s Institute.

A dozen trees in the centre of Oamaru have been “yarn bombed” to commemorate 100 years of the institute in New Zealand, North Otago secretary Melba Jordan said.

They got the idea after a member saw it in Dunedin.

The North Otago Federation was made up of institutes in Awamoa/Alma, South Hill and Waiareka. There had initially been 10 when the organisation first came to North Otago in 1931.

The three groups consist of a total of 33 local members, who had been knitting and crocheting for the past month, Mrs Jordan said. She had knitted about seven items. The crafts would remain on the trees until Monday.

As well as celebrating a century of the Women’s Institute, the yarn bombing was also to raise awareness of the group, which had been established with the aim of creating a strong female community offering friendship, encouraging leadership and getting involved.

A box of toys at Oamaru Library has been donated by members for people to help themselves to.