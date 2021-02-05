When life knocks you down, the Oamaru community will pick you back up.

That is the case for the Waitaki Community Gardens after its ride-on lawn mower and a line trimmer were stolen last month.

Laser Electrical Oamaru has offered to install a new security camera and new solar-powered security lighting and tidy up the existing solar panel system.

Community members Grant and Lynda Yockney also gave the gardens a line trimmer, and Murray Adamson provided a ride-on lawn mower.

Laser Electrical owners Russell and Catherine Bryant were reading an article about the thefts in the Oamaru Mailand decided to offer their help.

“I was reading the paper on the Saturday morning about the latest break in and I thought, ‘We can’t have that’. You can’t have someone who’s giving and adding to the community being knocked around, because it’s just all wrong. It’s just not right,” Mr Bryant said.

It was the business’ first time helping the gardens, and he said it was important to give back to the community.

Work would begin in the next couple of weeks when supplies arrived, he said.

At the time of the theft, Waitaki Community Gardens site and volunteer co-ordinator Ra McRostie said it was disappointing as the gardens were there to help the community.

She was overwhelmed by Laser Electrical’s security offer, and the generosity of Mr and Mrs Yockney and Mr Adamson.

“[It’s] older, used equipment, but it enables us to keep going and get our work done. We’re extremely grateful and I personally am always really touched by how supportive the community is of us,” Ms McRostie said.

“This happened straight away – we’re very, very grateful.”