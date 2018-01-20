Kiwis are being asked which national “landmark” they would most like to visit.

A social media campaign run by the Landmarks Whenua Tohunga programme aims to draw attention to the country’s significant historic places.

The programme began in Northland in 2016, when nine heritage sites were identified as worthy destinations for both New Zealanders and overseas travellers.

Late last year, a further 12 locations in Otago were added to the programme. They include Totara Estate and Oamaru’s Victorian precinct.

“The programme will have tourism benefits by providing visitors with quality experiences of places telling uniquely New Zealand stories,” interim project manager Helen McCracken said.

“We hope Landmarks will attract more visitors to Northland and Otago, and increase appreciation of the wealth of experiences these regions have to offer. This in turn supports regional development and growth by creating employment and business opportunities.”

The social media campaign runs until January 28. Participants who tell the Landmarks team about the site they want to see go into a draw to win a $150 grocery voucher.

Further information can be found on Facebook – @landmarksnzand and Instagram – #landmarksnz