Controversial mint eggs to be renamed

Rainbow Confectionery’s new mint eggs have caused quite a stir.

There has been huge demand for the Oamaru company’s limited edition mint chocolate eggs, that look, smell and taste like the Kiwi classic Snifters, but they had also attracted the attention of a competitor confectionery company, Rainbow Confectionery general manager Brent Baillie said.

While Mr Baillie would not confirm if Mondelez-owned Pascall had complained about the “Snifter Eggs” branding of Rainbow Confectionery’s new product, he said the Oamaru company was now looking for a new name for the hard-shelled, peppermint and chocolate sweet.

Rainbow Confectionery has been inundated with requests from the public to make the limited edition mint egg product permanent, after offering free packets with online Easter orders.

However, Mr Baillie said Rainbow Confectionery had some development work to do first.

“[Rainbow Confectionery] need to undertake a full assessment of commercial realities before making a decision about whether or not to make the product on a larger scale,” he said.

In February, Pascall announced a return of the Snifters brand, releasing “Snifters Lumps”.

At the time, Mondelez New Zealand head of marketing Will Papesch said the company wanted to bring back Kiwi classics in a new “exciting” way.

Snifter Lumps combined the minty flavour of Snifters with the chewy, chocolate-coated consistency of Pineapple Lumps.

However, chocolate lovers were not sold on the new product.