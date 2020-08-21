Now is the chance to have your say on future plans for the Oamaru Harbour, with the draft plan available for public perusal.

The Waitaki District Council has made the Oamaru Harbour Plan 2020 and Beyond document available in hard copy at Waitaki libraries and council offices, and also online on the council website.

The consultation period finishes on September 7 and feedback is invited.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said he was pleased with the draft plan that the Harbour Area Committee had come up with.

“Now is the opportunity for you, our residents, to once again give us feedback.

“We want to hear from as many people as possible,” Mr Kircher said.

Feedback can be given by either completing a hard copy feedback form, or the online version.

If people would like to speak to their submissions there would be the opportunity to do so at the meeting of the Harbour Area Committee on September 14, and submitters are asked to make this intent clear.

Times are yet to be confirmed, but it is intended that both day and evening times will be available.

“What parts could be better, and what parts are you happy with?

“Your comments will be taken into account, but only if you make a submission. And if you are happy to speak to your submission, then that will make it all the more powerful,” Mr Kircher said.

Public engagement over this consultation will be via digital channels and print media for the first two weeks, while most of the country is still in Alert Level 2.

It is hoped there will be a chance to review this after a change in levels provides opportunities for face-to-face engagement.

Online feedback can be made using the form on the link: waitaki.govt.nz/our-council/consultation/Pages/futureoftheoamaruharbourarea