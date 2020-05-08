The Waitaki District Council’s next meeting is coming to a screen near you.

On May 12, the council will achieve a new technological milestone as it live streams a meeting to the public for the first time.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher welcomed the community to join the first online meeting live or watch the recording at a later time.

“It’s quite good, as far as opening up transparency and democracy and letting people see what does happen in an actual meeting,” Mr Kircher said.

The council had investigated live streaming meetings before the Covid-19 pandemic, but it had proved difficult and expensive to pursue.

Because councillors are all joining the meeting by video next week, rather than gathering in the council’s meeting chambers, it made live streaming easier.

“The benefit of video meetings is that everyone has their own camera and their own microphone, so you can switch between quite easily,” Mr Kircher said.

The meeting will be live streamed on the council’s Facebook page and archived on its YouTube channel.