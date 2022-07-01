Waitaki district councillors have voted 6-3 in favour of exploring options to sell some or all of Forrester Heights.

The result of the vote at this week’s council meeting came despite about 70% of the 905 submissions on the future of the 2.5ha of land overlooking Oamaru Harbour supporting reserve status, compared with 30% supporting selling the land and using the funds for community benefit.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher and councillors Colin Wollstein, Kelli Williams, Jim Thomson, Hana Halalele and Jeremy Holding voted to confirm the council’s intention to sell, while councillors Melanie Tavendale, Jim Hopkins and Guy Percival voted against. Cr Bill Kingan was absent for the vote.

Friends of Oamaru Harbour co-ordinator Vicki Jayne said the group, which ran a campaign in favour of developing the area into a nature reserve, was ‘‘very disappointed’’ in the council’s dismissal of a strong public mandate for Forrester Heights to be a reserve.

‘‘Not only were the views of a majority of submitters ignored, the many valid concerns raised during the consultation process were not even addressed,’’ Ms Jayne said.

However, with any future sale agreement likely to be considered by a new group of councillors after the local body elections in October, ‘‘this is not the end of the matter’’, she said.

Council chief executive Alex Parmley said it was a‘‘really tricky’’ decision for councillors, in terms of balancing the consultation feedback with the wider interests of the community.

Tuesday’s decision did not lock the council into a sale — it enabled engagement with the market and assessment of costs, conditions and a potential return, Mr Parmley said.

‘‘Clearly if the return that is likely to be achieved on the sale of the site isn’t sufficient, then it will need to be reconsidered as to whether this is the right time to sell that land or not,’’ he said.

Mr Kircher said the information now being sought was not included in the consultation process, so the council was not perceived as taking a predetermined position.

‘‘A significant amount of information was provided to the community. If the council had put forward full plans for a development, it would be perceived by critics as council taking a predetermined position, as happened when council officers pointed out that it was difficult to turn the area into a reserve.’’

Cr Tavendale said her decision to vote against a sale came down to listening to the community. While she had ‘‘no real issue’’ with building on Forrester Heights, she did not believe a sale was going to give the council the financial return it had hoped for, and said ‘‘the angst and the pain for not listening to our community’’ would not be worth it.

Cr Hopkins believed the council’s consultation campaign had failed — ‘‘it should have been simpler, and clearer, more obvious’’ — and he supported Cr Tavendale’s position that councillors should listen to those who engaged in the consultation process , whether they believed the majority was right or wrong.

‘‘People should have a belief that we will listen to them.’’

Cr Hopkins also raised concerns on behalf of a former councillor who believed the report presented to councillors on Tuesday did not fulfill the requirements of due process in line with the auditor-general’s previous advice on similar issues of endowment land.

Mr Parmley said he would need to look into the issues raised before formally responding to them, but confirmed the council had sought legal advice.

‘‘We will continue to take that advice to make sure that any sale process is legally compliant, but also secures best value for the ratepayer as well,’’ he said.

Cr Thomson said while he did not want to see any green spaces sacrificed, he voted to pursue the sale process so he could get all the information he needed, including the potential return for the council, to make a more informed decision.

‘‘At the present stage, we’re talking in ifs, buts and maybes and we simply don’t know what can occur,’’ he said.

‘‘I believe the process would give us far better information to debate with the community.’’

Cr Wollstein said councils were often criticised for not making land available for housing. He would rather see Forrester Heights, which had not had a ‘‘great amount of use’’ until recent times and was residentially zoned, used for housing than more farm land being ‘‘chopped up’’ into lifestyle blocks.

For Cr Williams it was about the ‘‘bigger picture’’ of the ongoing economic benefits to the entire district from a sale. She believed the council had ‘‘listened and heard everything for and everything against loudly and clearly’’, and that most of the concerns raised could be negated through getting more detail in the next stage.

Mr Kircher envisaged Forrester Heights as becoming a ‘‘very green, biodiversity-friendly neighbourhood’’, where buildings blended into the hillside, and where native plantings led on to the Cape Wanbrow reserve area.

He thanked everyone who took the time to make a submission. The community’s input had helped inform decisions, and resulted in some ‘‘significant changes’’ to the recommendations, including the addition of appropriate covenants to protect the views from Lookout Point and the appearance of the site, he said.

‘‘Some of you may feel like we haven’t listened; that is not the case. Listening is not the same as agreeing and today we’ve made a decision which we think is best.’’

The council had a heavy work programme, so the next steps would happen when the appropriate resources were available, he said.

In the interests of ‘‘getting the best possible deal for the community’’, some of the information the council gathered may be discussed in public excluded meetings, he said.

‘‘But I expect the details such as protections and covenants, and potentially ideas around the type of development, are done in public.’’

There would be further engagement with the community on the use of the proceeds of any sale. If a sale did not work out, a new decision would need to be made to pursue reserve status.