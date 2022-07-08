It is the kindness of the Omarama community that has struck newcomers Erwin and Natalie Beiboer the most.

Mr and Mrs Beiboer took over the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park in May last year, and had loved their first year in the Waitaki Valley town.

‘‘[It’s] just the kindness of most people, especially if they’re regular people, just the kindness and everyone’s willing to help,’’ Mr Beiboer said.

Originally from the Netherlands, Mr Beiboer studied tourism, and had a background in the industry working at a holiday park with a 6000›person capacity in his homeland.

In 2016, he moved to New Zealand, after previously doing a tourism internship in Australia, and worked at hostels in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga.

When he met his future wife, she was finishing an arts degree in Hamilton and working as a swimming teacher. Later, they moved to Matamata, where she worked as a police officer.

Wanting to be closer to Mrs Beiboer’s family, who live in Alexandra, the couple saw the Omarama Top 10 Holiday Park as a good investment.

Since taking over the holiday park, which can cater for 500 people, they have started to make their mark.

At present, they are upgrading the park’s playground, as the previous one was about 40 years old, and there was a new fence being installed, Mr Beiboer said.

Their customers ranged from families and cyclists using the Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, to boaties and fishermen.

Mr Beiboer had always loved interacting and talking to people — and that had not changed at the holiday park.

They were both loving their new home in Omarama, he said.

‘‘We both love it over here. It’s a small community and we love the weather.

‘‘Coming from the Waikato, where everything’s wet and cold and icy, and humid in the summer, everything here is nice and dry.’’