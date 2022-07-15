An Oamaru teacher is hoping an opportunity to ‘‘rub shoulders’’ with some of the country’s top environmental experts will help him to further share his sustainability message.

Oamaru Intermediate School digital technology teacher Andrew Oliver has been selected to attend the Blake Inspire for Teachers programme in Auckland in the October school holidays.

The course, for primary and intermediate teachers, runs for five days and is fully funded by the Ministry of Education, except for flights. There are three five-day programmes being held this year.

Mr Oliver used to run the Department of Conservation education programme based at Mt Cook, and has a master’s of science in education for sustainability. He has been teaching at Oamaru Intermediate for one year.

The course was a great opportunity to meet other experts in the area of environmental sustainability, learn from them and share that knowledge with staff, pupils and the wider community, he said.

‘‘Changing the way we think about our natural environment will not only provide our kids with a sustainable future, but will also have a positive impact on the society they will be a part of, and their own personal wellbeing — it’s all connected.’’

Mr Oliver believed environment statistics and social statistics were intertwined — how New Zealanders treated their environment, was a reflection of how they treated their people.

He was looking forward to meeting other ‘‘like-minded’’ people on the course. Despite his knowledge in the area, there was always something new to learn and it was interesting hearing different perspectives, he said.

During the week teachers would be teamed up with world-leading scientists, environmental leaders and experts to learn about issues such as climate change, freshwater quality, biodiversity and ocean health.

The programme would provide hands-on learning opportunities and practical ways to take the experience back to pupils to encourage environmental action, conservation and sustainability within schools.

‘‘The first thing we can do, is just becoming aware.’’