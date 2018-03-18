Pupils at Fenwick School have shown their can-do attitude by helping with the relief effort in Tonga.

The school held an interhouse competition that required pupils to donate as many tinned cans of food as possible.

School houses Whero, Kakariki, Kowhai and Kikorangi participated in the challenge and combined to donate 308 cans for Tongan people suffering from the effects of cyclone Gita.

Kakariki house won the competition after donating the most cans.

Principal Rodney McLellan was proud of the effort the pupils put into the challenge, and delighted to collect so many cans.

“It was a really good number,” he said.

The school had held similar fundraisers previously, including a disco to help causes in Syria.

House captain Tupou Kautai believed the challenge linked well to the school values of being respectful, caring for others, the environment and the community.

“We decided to use our Fenwick values,” she said.

The cans and other donated items from the community would be going into a shipping container that would be sent to Tonga by the Weston Presbyterian Church.

John Schoneveld and Lei’ataua Tahaafe, from the church, were excited about helping out those affected in Tonga.

Clothes, building materials and food would be distributed to people living in Kolonga village, one of the more severely hit by the cyclone.

The container would be on its way to Tonga near the end of April.

Mr Tahaafe said anyone who wanted to make donations for the relief effort could be made at the church.