Dalley elected to Ahuriri board

Steve Dalley has been elected to the Ahuriri Community Board.

Mr Dalley, a commercial investment portfolio manager and real estate agent who lives in Otematata, defeated self-employed researcher and planner Fliss Butcher in the by-election for the board vacancy created by the recent resignation of June Slee.

Voting closed at noon on Tuesday. Mr Dalley secured 335 votes and Mrs Butcher 110.

The turnout was 39.31% of eligible voters, Waitaki District Council electoral officer Anthony Morton said.

Mr Dalley said he had been receiving messages of congratulations since the by-election result was announced.

He attributed his win to having “a fair local following”.

He did not yet know when he would be sworn in to the five-person board, chaired by Vicky Munro, that reports to the council.

He did not have any urgent matters to raise once installed, but said there were lots of issues he was aware of from his involvement with the Otematata Residents Association, the last two as chairman.

Although he was mindful of not favouring his home town over the rest of the Ahuriri ward, one thing he wanted to discuss was getting the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail to travel down the Otematata side of Lake Aviemore.