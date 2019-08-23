Davies to be remembered with Oamaru Library poetry reading

Waitaki poet Waiata Dawn Davies will be honoured in the Oamaru Library this afternoon for National Poetry Day.

Davies, who died on July 19, was a retired teacher and mother of eight sons who became renowned as a poet, novelist, story-teller and traveller. Until recent times she lived in a fishing crib at Waitaki Bridge.

Several of her works were selected as the Otago Daily Times “Monday’s Poem”, and she also contributed travel features. The latter showcased her acute yet gentle observations of humanity.

In a tribute to Davies, members of her family and the Waitaki Writers Group will read some of her poetry in the Oamaru Library from 2pm.

Everyone else is invited to read their own works in the following “poetry slam”.