Totara Estate is the place to be on Waitangi Day.

Property manager Anne Sutherland said a double celebration would take place at the estate on Tuesday.

It would open its doors to commemorate Waitangi Day and to formally acknowledge the site as an Otago landmark (whenua tohunga).

The estate is one of 16 Heritage New Zealand pouhere taonga properties across New Zealand.

Free entry will be offered on Waitangi Day.

The estate will also display a copy of the Treaty of Waitangi and an exhibition of New Zealand flags.

“Waitangi Day really is the cause for a double celebration,” Mrs Sutherland said.

The estate was recognised as an Otago landmark when the initiative was developed between the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, the Department of Conservation and Heritage New Zealand.

A ceremony will be held at 11am on Tuesday to recognise the whenua tohunga status.

“The Waitangi Day initiative was a success last year and it’s an opportunity for people to bring a picnic and learn more about their history and heritage,” Mrs Sutherland said.

“We were delighted with the landmarks recognition, given the site is where the first shipment of frozen mutton was sent to England from in 1882.”

Visitors will also be able to see new displays in the men’s quarters of the estate which focus on domestic life on the farm and the slaughterhouse.

Elsewhere, New Zealand’s national day is likely to be quiet around the district.

Te Whare Koa spokesman Joseph Cropley said Oamaru’s community marae had no special events planned.