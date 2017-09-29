Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean has secured a fifth term in Parliament after a comfortable election win on Saturday.

The National MP enjoyed a 11,513 vote majority over Labour’s Zelie Allan (10795), to hold the seat she won from Labour’s David Parker in 2005.

New Zealand First candidate Alex Familton won 2245 votes, followed by Pat Wall (Greens, 2033), Kevin Neill (TOP, 915), Raymond Lum (Conservatives, 140) and Hessel van Wieren (Democrats for Social Credit, 87).

Mrs Dean’s majority was slashed by about 5000 votes compared to the 16,668 she won by in 2014, while the National Party’s majority was also reduced to 9549 votes compared to 14,097 in 2014.

This election, National secured 21,163 votes in the Waitaki electorate, followed by Labour (11,614), New Zealand First (2599), the Green Party (1933) and The Opportunities Party (905).

Rino Tirikatene retained the Te Tai Tonga seat, of which Waitaki is a part, for Labour with a 3987-vote majority.

In total, 38,851 eligible voters in Waitaki headed to the polls in the lead-up to and on election day.

A total of 2,179,668 votes were counted on election night with an estimated $384.072 special votes, 15% of total votes, still to be counted.