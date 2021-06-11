Tranquility, charm and heritage.

That’s what the Waitaki District Council hopes to embody with a new observation deck on Oamaru’s Holmes Wharf.

During consultation on the Oamaru Harbour Plan 2020 and Beyond, the council asked people what they liked most about the area, Oamaru Harbour Area Committee member Jeremy Holding said.

“Tranquility, the charm and beauty of it, heritage .. [those] were the three themes that came out on top,” Cr Holding said.

“This will be a nice addition to that. It ticks all the boxes.”

The council was ticking those boxes, figuratively and literally, by using heritage materials to construct the deck.

The deck’s four main posts were made from heritage power poles turned by the Waitaki Woodturners Guild earlier in the year, Waitaki District Council projects and assets officer Grant Rhodes said.

Hand rails and intermediate posts were also made of recycled hardwood from the wharf itself.

And the lookout was being constructed on top of existing piers and bearers on an original structure.

“It’s not your conventional deck,” Mr Rhodes said.

The new deck is part of the Waitaki District Council’s $2.1 million plan to renovate the wharf.

Working with a $38,000 budget, the build started at the end of May and its decking substructure was almost completed.

Construction was put on hold for a few days due to a recent storm, but had otherwise gone smoothly, Mr Rhodes said.

Due to the lookout’s proximity to the sea, more than $6000 was spent on stainless steel fittings to comply with the building code.

Weather permitting, the deck would be completed by the end of the month.