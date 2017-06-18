Defibrillator courtesy of model rail group

Harbour St now has a potentially life-saving piece of medical equipment thanks to the efforts of the Whitestone Model Rail Group.

The group has donated an automated external defibrillator to the Whitestone Civic Trust, and the device has been installed at the Harbour St Collective cafe.

Whitestone Model Rail Group committee member Steve Allan said the cafe was the ideal location for the defibrillator, thanks to its location in the Victorian precinct and hours of operation.

“It was due to a generous donation that the Whitestone Model Rail Group could make this purchase … the Whitestone Model Rail Group along with the Order of St John sees this as the best centrally-located position for the defibrillator due to the cafe being open seven days a week,” he said.

“With the steadily increasing numbers of visitors to the area, whether it is through tourism, international film crews or Sunday farmers’ markets utilising the area, it gives our group great pleasure to be able to assist the wider community with this easy to use machine that instructs the user with easy to understand

commands.

“The patient has a better chance of survival until the professionals arrive.”

An automated external defibrillator is a portable electronic device that automatically diagnoses the life-threatening cardiac arrhythmias of ventricular fibrillation and pulseless ventricular tachycardia in a patient, and is able to treat them through defibrillation, the application of electrical therapy which stops

the arrhythmia, allowing the heart to reestablish an effective rhythm.

It is specially designed for portability and ease of use.

There are now 11 defibrillators stationed around Oamaru.