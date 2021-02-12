For Matt Davey, joining the Oamaru police is a welcome chance to return home. Kayla Hodge fires some questions at the new Constable.

Q Tell me a little bit about yourself, Matt.

I grew up here in Oamaru and went to school at Waitaki Boys’ High School. After high school I studied outdoor education.

Q What did you do before becoming a police officer?

Before becoming a police officer I worked in the tourism industry. I spent several years working as a glacier guide in Franz Josef then moved to Queenstown where I worked as a hiking guide for the Hollyford Track. Before heading off to police college I spent about six months working at Oceania Dairy here in Oamaru.

Q Why did you want to become a police officer?

I have always felt the need to be of service to others and to help others. I saw the police as a unique opportunity to help people who may feel they are not being listened to.

Q When did you complete your training at police college, and what did you enjoy the most about it?

I graduated police college on December 10, 2020. My favourite part of college would have been the firearms training. It felt like a unique experience that I would happily go back and do again.

Q What do you enjoy most about the job, and what are the toughest parts?

I enjoy that no day is the same. You never know what might happen when you come into work, so you just have to take each day as it comes. The toughest part is just being new. There is a lot to learn and I have a lot of new experiences to come yet.

Q What are your future career goals with the police?

I’d love to get involved with the search and rescue teams with the police. In the long-term, I’d like to aim to be working as a sole cop back in Franz Josef.

Q What do you like to do in your spare time?

In my spare time I’m usually out doing photography or some form of exercise like running, hiking and mountaineering.