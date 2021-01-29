Donate Waitaki Devices has given away its first computers to two Oamaru families in need.

The programme sought to “give life to devices that would be considered rubbish to some” for those in need in the local community.

Donate Waitaki Devices organiser Robert Roodnat was very happy to pass on a desktop computer and a laptop to Able Southern Family Support family and whanau fieldworker Maria Buldain last week.

Mrs Buldain said the laptop would go to a teenage boy for his first year at St Kevin’s College.

The desktop would go to a family with three children, two at Fenwick Primary School, and the third starting her first year at Oamaru Intermediate School.

“The families were so grateful – very good work from Donate Waitaki Devices.”

Mrs Buldain nominated three families, including a 17-year-old who was still in need of a computer for community college classes.

Donate Waitaki Devices would continue to collect devices and deliver them to agencies who identified a need within their communities – and it was on the lookout for more donations.

Mr Roodnat said there was a bigger demand for devices than he initially expected.

“Don’t just throw your devices away,” he said.

“If you have a device gathering dust and not being used, give it a second life.”

Mr Roodnat said it was a very good feeling to help connect people who may otherwise be “left out” due to the digital divide.

Devices must be able to connect to the internet, be in reasonable working order and come with a charger.

Microsoft devices must be no older than eight years and have an Intel processor, while tablets, phones and Apple devices should be less than six years old.

More details can be found online at donatewaitakidevices.net.