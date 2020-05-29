The number of drink-drivers caught in Oamaru over the weekend has disappointed police.

Between Friday evening and Sunday police processed nine drink-drivers, all of whom were stopped at random and asked to undergo a breath-alcohol test.

Of those, five blew more than 400mcg, the minimum to attract a court appearance and conviction.

The weekend’s highest recording – 973mcg – came from a 29-year-old Oamaru man who was stopped in Thames St.

A 33-year-old Oamaru man stopped in Perth St blew 730mcg; a 36-year-old Waitaki man blew 711mcg when he was stopped in Kakanui; a 24-year-old Oamaru male blew 695 in Thames St and a 31-year-old Oamaru woman recorded a breath-alcohol level of 489mcg, also in Thames St.

Four other drivers recorded between 157mcg and 359mcg.

Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said it was a disappointing weekend for police.

“It’s considerably higher than we would expect most weekends. We are obviously disappointed given all of the education and community messages about drink-driving.”

He said the spike was a concern, and he suspected it may have been a result of people socialising more because of the loosening of Covid-19 alert level restrictions.

Drivers could expect to be breath-tested over the coming long weekend, he said.

“Coming into Queen’s Birthday Weekend, Oamaru police will be combining with road policing units from Dunedin to take a targeted approach towards drink-driving in an effort to prevent the road trauma we know is related to drink-driving.”