Grab your sweatbands and squeeze into your short shorts – it’s time to play some dodgeball.

Excelsior Rugby is holding a tournament at the Waitaki Community Recreation Centre to find North Otago’s dodgeball champions and raise money for the club.

Excelsior Rugby Club president Danny Park said the committee wanted to do a fundraiser with a difference and everyone had been really positive about the idea of a dodgeball tournament.

“It’s something different and it’s a fun thing that all ages can be a part of,” Mr Park said.

Mixed teams of eight can chance their arms at dodgeball glory and a $500 cash prize at the Hiway Autos-sponsored event on February 14 and 15. Each team must have at least two women.

There will also be a children’s competition on the Saturday and prizes for the best dressed.

“It’s definitely a social occasion but once the dodgeballers get on court, it’ll be pretty serious and all about the Ds’ of dodgeball dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge,” Mr Park said.

Money raised from entry fees would go towards rugby gear for senior and junior players, including medical items, uniforms and balls.

“It costs somewhere between $20,000 to $25,000 per year to run rugby at Excelsior,” Mr Park said.

“Seems like a lot of money, and it is, but we have around 150 players to look after, from kids through to the premiers.”

To enter the dodgeball tournament, or find out more information, email excelsior.sportsclub@outlook.co.nz or contact Vanessa Pearce on 21150-4083.