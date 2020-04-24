The Oamaru Salvation Army has received a timely donation, as the demand for its foodbank services increases.

A donation of more than $1000 from the House of Breakthrough church was matched dollar-for-dollar by Northside New World.

House of Breakthrough Oamaru pastor Damien Goodsir said his congregation decided to make the donation after he saw the work the Salvation Army was was doing when he helped with deliveries at Easter.

“This pandemic sort of feels like what we have been training for,” Mr Goodsir said.

“Each Sunday we talk about ways to love your neighbour and now there are plenty of chances to.

“There is a lot of good stuff out there to be found.”

When Northside New World co-owner Greg Flannery heard about House of Breakthrough’s donation, he decided to match it.

“There are many wonderful causes out there at the moment, and we are lucky enough to still be going,” Mr Flannery said.

“It’s just about everybody doing their part.”

The Oamaru Salvation Army has been working closely with Civil Defence to provide emergency food parcels to people in need, Lieutenant Simon Montgomery said.

There had been a marked increase of demand for the foodbank’s services since Covid-19 pandemic reached New Zealand, he said.

“People [who] have been affected, they might be out of work and don’t have an income source temporarily before they get on to the wage subsidy or [they might] have lost their job completely and are waiting for the benefit,” Mr Montgomery said.

“[Food bank supplies] were looking pretty dire until the donation came in.”

With demand still high, and expected to remain so in the coming months, the Salvation Army was still accepting donations of non-perishable food items at bins outside Countdown, Mr Montgomery said.

Mr Montgomery and his wife Rachel moved to Oamaru in January.

“You never know what life is going to throw at you.

“We really enjoy it here, it’s a lovely wee place and people are friendly.”