Oamaru knitter Glenys McLay received so much wool from a donation appeal in the Oamaru Mail she says she will have to “live to 100 to knit it all up”.

Last month, Mrs McLay (88), who has spent the past 18 years knitting garments and blankets for orphans and families in need in Eastern Europe as part of Operation Cover Up, appealed for donations of wool as she was nearing the end of her stock.

Donations were dropped off at LJ Hooker Oamaru, where Mrs McLay’s son Lyndon works as a real estate agent.

“It’s been such an exciting week – every night Lyndon would come up and he’d have more and more,” she said.

“It’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s one of the best results I’ve ever seen in my life.”

One man donated a car load of wool that had belonged to his late wife and many others had gone out to buy new wool especially. She had also received many comments and notes from people thanking her for her efforts for Operation Cover Up and sharing personal stories.

“I’ve had such a buzz out of it,” she said.

“It’ll keep me out of mischief, now.”

Last week, she started distributing the wool to her network of Operation Cover Up knitters in North Otago.

“They’re all keen to start,” she said.

She expressed her thanks to all those in the community who had donated wool for the cause.

“Thanks a million – it’s just absolutely amazing,” she said.