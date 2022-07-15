Dream team of 1972 reunites

Waitaki Boys’ High School’s most successful rugby team reuinited last week.

Players from the Oamaru secondary school’s 1972 first XV gathered in the North Otago town from July 7-8 for a 50-year reunion, which included a visit to their old school and watching the interschool rugby match against St Kevin’s College.

Reunion organiser John Borrie said it was ‘‘unreal’’ to get 15 players, and seven of their partners, along to the reunion, which started with a dinner at the Brydone Hotel. Four players, who were unable to travel for the reunion, joined them via Zoom.

Players travelled from across the world for the reunion — Chris Miller, from Washington, Bill McKenzie, from San Francisco, and Paul Carter, from Perth.

Finding out what everyone had been up to since their school days and reminiscing about the good times was great, Mr Borrie said.

‘‘It was just that mateship thing you find in a rugby team.

‘‘We all got on really well, right across the whole team — that must’ve come through when we played and it reinforced itself over the weekend.’’

The 1972 team won all of its 20 matches that year, including games against Palmerston North Boys’ High School, Hamilton Boys’ High School and Sydney’s The Scots College.

Last Friday morning, Waitaki Boys’ held a special assembly for the team, followed by a full school haka — even rector Darryl Paterson joined in.

It was a ‘‘wow’’ moment for the group, Mr Borrie said.

‘‘Brought back some memories . . . especially seeing the rector get down there and getting in amongst it.

‘‘I couldn’t believe it; the rector wouldn’t have done it our day.’’

Many players had not returned to the school in 50 years. Deputy rector Roger van Booma took them on a tour of the school.

The group then made its way to Whitestone Contracting Stadium to watch Waitaki Boys’ beat St Kevin’s 12-5.

The team last got together for a 25-year reunion in 1997. Bringing everyone together again, and being able to have others on Zoom this time, was great, Mr Borrie said.

‘‘Having not had that ability [Zoom] at the 25, to be able to do it and incorporate the guys [was great].’’