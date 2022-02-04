Oamaru’s first drive-through vaccination clinic was a major success, Oamaru Pacific Island Community Group (OPICG) manager Hana Halalele says.

The vaccination clinic, a partnership between the OPICG, Whitestone Family Practice and Te Kaika, was held at Centennial Park on January 27, and 511 people lined up to get vaccinated.

Most people attending the clinic, which was supported by the Southern DHB, WellSouth, Tumai Ora and the Waitaki District Council, were adults getting their children vaccinated and booster shots for themselves. There were also a handful of people getting their first and second doses.

After pulling the clinic together in 48 hours, Mrs Halalele said she was rapt with the response.

‘‘An awesome day and awesome clinic,’’ she said.

‘‘It has been really successful. I think overall, at least there’s an opportunity for people to have easy access to the vaccination and those parents who are quite anxious with their children starting school.’’

Collaborating with various organisations was beneficial and many OPICG family members took time off work and volunteered, she said.

‘‘I think everyone’s enjoying it. There’s value in bringing everyone together like this, I think that’s another factor to consider.’’

Oamaru mother Mandy Wilson took her son, McKenna (9), to get vaccinated at the clinic and said it was an ‘‘amazing’’ thing the organisations were doing for the community.

McKenna said it was an easy and important experience.

‘‘It’s to keep other people safe,’’ he said.

Te Kaika chief executive Albie Laurence said he was proud to provide the clinic and vaccinate a large number of the community.

‘‘It was an awesome day with a great turn out. We hope to bring more vaccination services to the wider Oamaru public in the near future,’’ Mr Laurence said

Mrs Halalele thanked JR Civil for helping with traffic management, and to Athletic Marist Rugby Club for the use of the clubrooms.