A man who allegedly caused a fatal crash while evading police in Oamaru has been charged with manslaughter.

Luke Bradley Savigny (24) appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Thursday following the death of 32-year-old Christopher Narayan Blair on March 21.

Savigny was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital following the smash in Wansbeck St and his passenger died at the scene.

The driver was allegedly seen operating his vehicle dangerously on State Highway 1 and a member of the public called police.

Police said they began a pursuit in Alma but abandoned it shortly afterwards when the car failed to stop.

Three fire crews, two from Oamaru and one from Weston, attended the crash, and cutting gear from an Oamaru appliance was used to extricate the victim.

Savigny was on crutches for his brief court appearance on Thursday, in which he was remanded in custody without plea until next month.

He will next appear before the High Court and could apply for bail before that hearing.