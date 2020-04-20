Drivers who would normally be ferrying tourists around New Zealand have been redeployed as “personal shoppers” during the Alert Level 4 lockdown.

Headfirst Travel owners Evan Bloomfield, of Queenstown, and Ralph Davies, formerly of Dunedin now in Oamaru, established ToMyDoor in the last couple of weeks.

It was designed for people in lockdown, self-isolation, or for those who did not want to leave home to go to the supermarket or pharmacy at present.

“When the Government announced on March 14 that all travellers arriving in New Zealand would have to self-isolate for 14 days and cruise ships were banned until the end of June, we knew we were in for some tough times,” Mr Bloomfield said.

“To suddenly have zero customers was pretty sobering.

“But, we also knew we have a dedicated, passionate group of permanent employees, who want to help their local communities in a time of need.

“We have a fleet of vehicles in five centres around the country, so we looked at ways to pivot the business to support those communities.”

Customers can enter a list of items, including prescription medication, on the website and place their order, a personal shopper/driver is then deployed to purchase the items and deliver them to the customer’s door.

Orders placed before 10am are delivered the same day.