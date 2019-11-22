Secondary schools in Oamaru and Waimate have produced a fine batch of scholars this year. Oamaru Mail reporter Sally Brooker caught up with the duxes briefly in between their exams.

Angela Caisip – Waimate High School dux

Angela Caisip said being named dux of Waimate High School was an honour she would treasure for the rest of her life.

“For me, it is a confirmation that consistent hard work and discipline pays off.

“I also see it as a validation of my capacity to excel in what I set my mind to do. Still, getting dux would not have been possible without the support from my family, friends, teachers and staff of WHS.”

Angela is taking a gap year to earn money towards the cost of studying medicine at the Otago University from 2021.

She said her seven years at Waimate High School were unforgettable.

“I had the privilege of studying in a school where the internal and external environments are both conducive to academic learning, creative pursuits and making social connections.

“As such, I was able to freely challenge myself to pursue hard courses, take up leadership roles, and engage in extracurricular activities, all at the same time.”

Rata McMullan – St Kevin’s College dux

St Kevin’s College dux Rata McMullan said the honour meant a lot to her, but she was not expecting it.

“I was overwhelmed and very grateful to receive it. Even though I have worked hard this year, I know others have too.”

Rata is off to the University of Otago next year to study physics, mathematics, and chemistry.

“I’m not sure which one I will major in or where it will lead but I aim to figure it out as I go.”

Looking back on her school days, she said people were at the centre of her most cherished memories.

“I have made some incredible connections over the years and my friends, family, teachers, and fellow students are what I most appreciate. They have helped me tremendously.”

Joshua Thompson-Holloway – Waitaki Boys’ High School dux

Joshua Thompson-Holloway said he worked hard throughout the year in the hope of being named dux at Waitaki Boys’ High School.

He has been the top scholar in each of his years at the school, and has received “lots of congratulations from a variety of people” since becoming dux.

Next year Joshua will go to the Canterbury University to begin a bachelor of engineering degree with honours in mechatronics.

He said his fondest memories of his time at Waitaki Boys’ would be of the atmosphere and the presence of people who “have the same aims and aspirations” as himself.

Hinako Macmaster – Waitaki Girls’ High School dux

Hinako Macmaster said being named dux of Waitaki Girls’ High School meant she finally had something to put on her CV.

Principal Tracy Walker said Hinako was a perceptive student who had demonstrated a very high level of application to her studies.

She is heading to Otago Polytechnic next year to begin a bachelor of communication design degree.

Hinako said she had a lot of good memories from her time at Waitaki Girls’, ”but the times with my friends have been some of the best”.