“Lest we forget” is a phrase Waimate RSA president Rob Boswell is paying extra attention to this year.

With Anzac Day ceremonies cancelled across the country, Mr Boswell has set up a display of 149 crosses in his front yard in Timaru Rd.

Anzac Day was a special one for the former soldier, and he wanted to make sure it did not get passed over during the lockdown.

“I’ve never missed an Anzac Day – to me, it means quite a deal,” Mr Boswell said.

“It’s to keep the Anzac spirit alive and so people don’t forget about it.”

The crosses, complete with names and military ranks, each symbolised a soldier from the Waimate district who was killed in action in World War 1.

It also includes the names of three nurses who were killed hen Marquette sank.

“That’s only the ones [who] were killed in action, not the ones who died on the way home or died when they did get home of wounds,

For a district the size of Waimate, it was staggering that so many lives were lost, he said.

The crosses include the names of three brothers and two of their cousins who died fighting in Europe.

Mr Boswell and Murray Dempster made the crosses in 2014, for a display to mark the centenary of World War 1.

Mr Boswell encouraged people to take a moment and reflect on Anzac Day.

“Think of the sacrifices you are making now – it’s nothing compared to the sacrifices those guys made,” he said.