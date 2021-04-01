Turning hay bales into seasonal creations has become a regular activity for the McCone family.

When teddy bears started popping up in windows across the country during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown, the McCone family wanted to join in.

But instead of putting a teddy bear in a window of their Maheno-Kakanui Rd home – they went big.

Simone and Steven McCone, with children Paige (7), Jack (4) and Charlie (2), created a giant hay-bale teddy bear on their farmland by the Kakanui Bridge.

It attracted plenty of interest from people out walking and brought smiles to the faces of passing motorists going about their essential travels during lockdown.

At Christmas time, they made a hay-bale Santa Claus in the same spot.

And they are back at it again for Easter, creating a giant Easter bunny and Easter-egg basket.

It had been a tough few months for the Kakanui community, so they wanted to help spread some Easter cheer, Mrs McCone said.

It was a family effort. Mr McCone put the bales in place, Mrs McCone spray-painted the Easter bunny, and Page, Jack and Charlie helped to decorate the Easter-egg basket.

Mrs McCone said she had “not an ounce” of artistic skill, but enjoyed doing arts and crafts

with her family.

“I just wing it as it goes, and get ideas from family and Pinterest,” she said.

Their Easter creation was already attracting a lot of attention and had become a photo opportunity for locals and visitors.

“When we were putting it up, a lot of people tooted and waved,” Mrs McCone said.

“A lot of friends drive past this way to go to Maheno School, and one of them said their daughter was like ‘Oh my God, it’s the Easter bunny’.”

They were brainstorming ideas for future creations, with the help of Maheno School pupils.