Easter egg hunt at the gardens

If you are contemplating heading to the Oamaru Public Gardens over Easter, Good Friday might be the best day if you enjoy a sweet treat.

The Oamaru Elim Church’s Giant Family Easter Egg Hunt takes place between 1pm and 3pm with plenty on offer for all family members.

Organiser Roxanne Eden said the day would feature an egg toss competition, activities and games for children, and live entertainment.

However, there is no doubt most people will be interested in the Easter egg hunt.

“It’s a free event for families, really, for anyone with kids that wants to come along,” Miss Eden said.

House of Breakthrough hosted the event in previous years, but Elim was asked by the church to host this year’s edition of the popular event.

She said as well as a fun day out, the day gave the community a chance to connect more with each other and with the church.

“I think, over the long weekend, for families that stay in Oamaru, it’s really good to have something to take the kids to.

“It’s a great way for the church to connect to our community.”

The event is set to get under way at the band rotunda in the gardens at 1pm.

If it rains, it will be held at Elim in Severn St at the same time.