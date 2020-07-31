Last weekend’s free ecobulb initiative was a “huge success”, Waitaki Power Trust chairman John Clements says.

The Waitaki Power Trust and Network Waitaki partnered with Energymad to provide all electricity consumers in the Network Waitaki area with five free LED light bulbs. The light bulbs have the potential to save consumers in the Waitaki area up to $850 over 10 years through reduced energy consumption.

Volunteers from the Waitaki Power Trust, local Lions groups and Network Waitaki staff helped distribute about 28,000 ecobulbs at collection points in Oamaru, Kurow and Hampden.

“It was great to see so many people take advantage of this promotion,” Mr Clements said.

Ecobulbs last up to 30 years and use up to 90% less power than inefficient bulbs.

Some people received their vouchers late due to delays with the mail system and might have missed out, Mr Clements said. Others might not have taken advantage of the promotion because of their remote location in the Waitaki Valley.

“We are working on a plan to help distribute the remaining bulbs to those with vouchers, particularly up the valley,” Mr Clements said.

Any ecobulbs left over from the promotion would be donated to community support groups and would go to those in need, he said.

“We want these to go to the people who need them most.”

Network Waitaki chief executive Geoff Douch said it was “great to see such interest in the trust and Network Waitaki” through the promotion.

“People were genuinely pleased to receive these energy-efficient bulbs and were very complimentary about the whole thing,” Mr Douch said.

“It has helped raise the profile of Network Waitaki and the Waitaki Power Trust and we had a number of conversations with people explaining how we fit into the community and the electricity supply chain.”

Network Waitaki is 100% locally owned by the Waitaki Power Trust.