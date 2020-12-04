James Glucksman sat down one day with the intention of creating a Waitaki guide within a couple of hours.

What the Pen-y-bryn co-owner thought he could “knock out” quickly, ended up taking weeks.

But his masterpiece, The Pen-y-bryn Guide to Oamaru and the Waitaki District, has been hailed a success.

The electronic guide, available through the friends of Pen-y-bryn mailing list, is split into five sections: Oamaru and surrounding areas, coastal Waitaki, Waitaki Valley, annual events and maps.

Each section details eating establishments, shops, activities and attractions in the areas, and will be helpful for both visitors and locals to utilise.

The guide went live last week and the response had been “phenomenal”, he said.

It was a project Mr Glucksman had harboured for years, and decided last month was the time to do it, after questions from visitors about what Waitaki had to offer.

“With New Zealanders being the full source of our guests for the last several months, they tend to spend a lot more time than international guests.

“We often get guests for three to five nights, which is amazing, and when they’re making enquiries about are there?’, this is the kind of thing I can then send them, and say

“It gives them the ammunition [to say] ‘why don’t we just spend our entire holiday we’re planning in the South Island, based in Oamaru, because look at all of these things there are to do’ – and we’ll see how that works.”

While the book was time-consuming, having to find each venue’s open hours, addresses and key information, as well as organising and taking photos, it was an enjoyable experience.

It was originally created in a word document, before Brackens Office Products Depot formatted it in Pen-y-bryn style.

The guide would be kept up to date, and he would appreciate the community “kindly” letting him know if information had changed, or if there were new attractions in town.