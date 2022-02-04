Embroidery is a skill that has lasted the test of time, and stitched generations together.

Just ask Diana Hayes, who has watched daughter Denise Hayes and granddaughter Jenna Warwood (11) embrace the skill .

The three enjoyed embroidery as a creative outlet, but Denise said it was important to start small and ‘‘take your time’’.

All three generations were represented at the Embroiderers’ Southern Regional Exhibition last weekend.

Held by the North Otago Embroiderers’ Guild, the exhibition had a ‘‘mother-daughter’’ theme.

Although Denise had attended embroidery classes together with her mother, she also spent plenty of time learning to stitch with her grandmother.

Now Jenna, who recently started learning the skill, was doing the same.

The North Otago Embroiderers’ Guild exhibition was scheduled to take place last year, coinciding with its 50-year anniversary, but was postponed because of Covid-19 restrictions. It was able to go ahead at Red at the Weston Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

Although guild members were happy the exhibition had gone ahead, there were fewer people attending than they had anticipated.

Guild president Patricia Edmondston said people had been deterred due to fears of the Omicron variant, but there had been a constant flow of visitors.

It was the first exhibition the guild had held since 2009, showcasing the intricate skills of its members.

The exhibition also featured a competition for the Ivy Pollard prize, which was created in honour of the late Ivy Pollard who helped found the group half a century ago and was a teacher at Waitaki Girls’ High School.

The guild also hosted a regional meeting for 12 guilds from Waitaki to Invercargill.