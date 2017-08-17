About 15 Oamaru mums took part in a national event, The Big Latch On, last week.

Mothers and their children gathered at Oamaru’s Plunket rooms in Severn St to breast-feed together as part of the main national event to mark Breastfeeding Awareness Week.

Oamaru mum Sarah Newbould took part and thought it helped raise awareness about breast-feeding.

“It needs to be accepted a lot more in public. Feeding your baby is what you need to do.”

Fellow mum Rebecca Paton said more awareness about breast-feeding was needed.

She said it was a cheaper alternative for families who might find the price of formula too much.

Co-organiser Lydia Quested said the event was about promoting breast-feeding as a normal part of life.

She was pleased with the numbers of participants.

“It’s been fantastic. It’s hard to know how many people are going to come along. A lot of it’s through word of mouth.”

Feedback from mothers and the community was positive, she said.

Negative views on breast-feeding in public were now in the minority, Ms Quested said.

“I think we’re moving to a future where breast-feeding in public is normal.”