It is time to celebrate the wonder of children.

Balloons, bouncy castles and a magic show are some of the attractions that will feature at a children’s fun day later this month.

The “Love Our Children” fun day will be held in Oamaru on Saturday, October 27.

Organisers Yvonne Gillespie and Julie Hales said there would be much to look forward to at the event.

“There’s a whole range of activities – you couldn’t possibly isolate them all,” Ms Gillespie said.

The event will start with a parade at Takaro Park, which will be followed by a walk to Friendly Bay.

Awaiting at the harbour will be a variety of children’s events including gumboot throwing and face painting.

Ms Gillespie said plenty of children were excited about the fun day.

“They all think it’s pretty cool.

“In a way, it’s just a positive celebration of children.”

The women came up with the idea for an event celebrating children while at a book club meeting earlier this year.

They started organising it in earnest in June and July.

“I don’t know how many emails and phone calls we’ve made,” Ms Gillespie joked.

The event was about having fun but pointing out the things that children need in a positive way, Ms Hales said.

The event will start at 2pm and finish at 5pm.

Ms Gillespie said the fun day had been well supported by the community.