Janet Frame’s legacy is alive and thriving in Oamaru.

The annual writers’ weekend run by the Janet Frame Eden Street Trust and based around the author’s former childhood home took place last weekend.

This year’s guest writers were 2018 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards nominees Catherine Chidgey and Kate Camp.

They entertained the audience at the Oamaru Opera House InkBox Theatre on Friday night by interviewing each other about their craft.

Chidgey tutored creative writing on Saturday, then the pair spoke at a Literary Picnic at 56 Eden St on Sunday.

Trust chairwoman Carol Berry congratulated new trustees Chloe Searle and Cara Tipping Smith on organising the weekend.

“They are proof positive of the old maxim that an organisation flourishes if succession and renewal are part of its culture.”

Mrs Berry acknowledged the contribution of volunteer Gail Papps, who died last week.

She was “always ready to turn up with a gardening fork and a plate of muffins” at the Frame house.

“And so through the work and efforts of people like Gail, 56 Eden St continues to open its doors to people who discover that to occupy the space that was once occupied by the young Janet is both evocative and inspiring.”