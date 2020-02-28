Instead of holding dozens of fundraising activities each year, Five Forks School focuses on one major event – the Five Forks Foothills Trail Ride.

Organising and running the venture is no small undertaking, but it has become a regular fixture on the local calendar.

School principal Belinda Brosnan said a committee of parents organised everybody on a roster to ensure all aspects were taken care of.

New trails are planned and marked out each year, to showcase some of the best views and most interesting terrain in the area. There is more than 45km of riding through back-country tracks, rolling farmland and mountain tussocks.

The trails cater for all riding abilities and experience: pee wee, junior, family, intermediate and advanced.

School pupils of all ages are keen to try out the tracks. Some have been riding motorbikes on their families’ farms since they were tiny and others have progressed through the ranks to a high level of proficiency.

Regardless of whether they ride, all pupils take part in the fundraising efforts. Mrs Brosnan said they would help out at the trail base by running bouncy castles and selling food and drinks to hungry riders.

“It’s a full-on two-day event,” she said.

“It gets everyone together.”

The funds would go towards a playground renovation that included installing an edible garden, and some out-of-town excursions for the pupils.

The ride takes place on March 7 and 8.

More information is available online at fiveforkstrailride.co.nz.