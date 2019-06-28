Weston School is appealing for stories of successful ex-pupils to include in a new book and to inspire today’s children.

The Weston School 150th jubilee committee is putting together a book on the past 25 years of the school’s history, and would like to include photos and information about former pupils.

“We’ve had this idea to put together a book, and not the traditional one with black and white photographs – it’ll be a glossy colour book with the school’s history over the last 25 years,” committee member, and Weston School teacher, Gary Paterson said.

“What we’d like is to have little photographs and information of what [former pupils] have got up to, sprinkled all around the history.”

One-test-wonder Black Cap David Sewell and author Pauline Cartwright are former Weston School pupils. Others have gone on to have successful careers around the world, such as Libby McGee, a volunteer manager at this year’s ICC Cricket World Cup.

“But there’s probably an awful lot out there we don’t know what they’ve done,” Mr Paterson said.

“As far as I can figure, historically, there were never very good records kept at the school of what people had achieved.”

Mr Paterson said the committee was particularly interested in stories about former pupils who attended the school over the past 25 years.

But he welcomed any information on former pupils over the past 150 years.

“[And] it’s not just sporting heroes – it’s anything enterprising.”

The number of registrations is building for the Weston School 150th jubilee, being held from September 20 to 22.

Celebrations include a performance by current pupils and a meet and greet at the Oamaru Opera House, an amazing race around the Weston district, a dinner and a church service.

Anyone with stories of former pupils should contact Mr Paterson at gpaterson@weston.school.nz. To register for the jubilee, email Liz Harvey at summerhill@xtra.co.nz.