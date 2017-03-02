Exhibition aims to make art accessible to everyone

Making art accessible to everyone is a goal of art gallery owner Philina den Dulk.

For two weeks from today, her gallery Art on Tyne will have its first exhibition, 50 pieces of work from local and national artists, and charge an affordable set price for each work, in an effort to break down barriers.

The idea behind the exhibition was to create a way everyone could own a traditional, high-end produced painting, Mrs den Dulk said.

Art was something unique to each person and this was a way they could bring something they admired into their home, she said.

Each artist has been set the brief of creating an artwork on a 25cm round wooden canvas.

“They have to think outside the square.

“Large are works are not always feasible. Peoples’ houses are so much smaller now and they don’t have the space for large pieces of art. By doing this .. it makes it accessible.”

She wanted the exhibition to dismantle the element of snobbery some people attached to art when they got hung up on the status of an artist or the form of the artwork.

Each work was priced the same, no matter how well known an artist was, she said, to help her with that challenge.