WaiTĀha: The Art of Peace is not only a creative celebration for the people of Waitaha, it is also an opportunity for the wider North Otago community to learn more about the First Nation’s people of the South Island and their peace-based culture.

The art exhibition, which opened at the Forrester Gallery on June 11, has been curated by Kelli Te Maihāroa and Rua Pick, bringing together the work of 20 artists from around Te Waipounamu (the South Island), showcasing karaka, taoka puoro, ancestral landscapes, oil and acrylic paintings, carvings, ceramics, jewellery, photographs and film. Their work commemorates Waitaha prophet Te Maihāroa and celebrates Waitahataka, the peace-based culture of the Waitaha people.

Associate Professor Te Maihāroa said the inspiration for the exhibition came from retracing the ancestral footsteps of her poua, Te Maihāroa, who, in 1877, led his people on a two- month migration from the Waitaki River mouth to Omarama, referred to as Te Heke, to reclaim ancestral tribal hinterland.

As part of the first recreation of his journey in 2012, Mr Pick made some ‘‘stunning taonga’’, including musical instruments and protection symbols.

‘‘They were just incredible,’’ Ms Te Maihāroa said.

She was inspired by Mr Pick’s work, and photos of Te Heke in 2012, and another in 2016, also helped form the foundation of the art exhibition.

‘‘I just thought, ‘Well it’s 135 years — let’s do something special to commemorate this special occasion’. Especially in winter, you know what the weather has been like, well it was like that when our whānau were walking with everything that they had through the Waitaki Valley,’’ she said.

‘‘Through all the sleet, snow, and frost, they carried all their worldly possessions with them.

‘‘Their horses, carts, animals, dogs — it’s incredible to think of how it must have been for them to leave their home around Temuka and relocate into the hinterland.

‘‘I wanted to do something that celebrated their journey and to share this occasion with our North Otago and wider community.’’

They first mooted the idea for an exhibition with the Forrester Gallery in September last year, and Ms Te Maihāroa, who said her main passions in life were art and writing, put the call out for contributions among whānau.

Funding received from the Waitaki Creative Communities Scheme went towards artist resources, such as canvases and paint.

The Forrester Gallery’s Chloe Searle and Imogen Stockwell had been ‘‘fantastic to work with’’, and Ms Te Maihāroa was thrilled with how the exhibition had come together.

‘‘It just feels like it was a jigsaw piece that came together perfectly,’’ she said.

‘‘We’d say the wairua was flowing, and we feel that when we’re walking through there that each piece is so powerful — and it entices you on to the next piece.’’

The theme of the exhibition was peace, and the world needed ‘‘an urgent reminder that we are born to be peaceful and connect with others’’.

‘‘So I think it’s a very timely exhibition.’’

A lot of people did not know about the Waitaha people, and the exhibition was also a way to raise awareness of the First Nation’s people of the South Island. Ms Te Maihāroa hoped the North Otago community would take the time to engage with the exhibition.

‘‘It’s not only for us — a commemoration and celebration of our tipuna and our whakapapa — but it’s also an opportunity for our local community to come and engage with our whānau.

‘‘Some of the artwork is also for sale, so people can come and buy a little piece of Waitaha creativity and take it home with them.’’

Ms Te Maihāroa recently moved to Glenavy to spend the winter with her ‘‘Aunty Sissy’’,

Anne Te Maihāroa-Dodds, and was looking forward to engaging more with the North Otago community.

‘‘It’s pretty special for me to come home and spend some time with her.’’

WaiTĀha: The Art of Peace is on at the Forrester Gallery until September 4. Entry is free.