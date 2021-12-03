Photographer Chloe Lodge isoffering a thank you to her new Hakataramea Valley community through her one-photo-per-week rolling exhibition.

‘‘A Window on the Haka’’ opened this week, at the Kurow Museum and Information Centre.

Ten photos will be revealed between now and February 6 next year, with a different

A1-sized canvas placed in a Bledisloe St window of the centre each week.

Mrs Lodge, who moved to New Zealand from the United Kingdom in February with Kiwi husband James and their two children, said she took photos ‘‘pretty much every day’’.

She wanted to share her work with the community which had been so welcoming, and also offer a glimpse into a valley that often went unseen by passers-by.

‘‘Quite a lot of people don’t come up the Haka. They travel through Kurow, but they don’t come up the Haka, or they don’t see it at a particular time, and it’s my way of sort of thanking the community. They’ve been really amazing welcoming us,’’ she said.

‘‘So it’s a kind of thank you, as well as opening people’s eyes on to a new way of seeing the Haka.’’

Although Mrs Lodge had a strong following on her Instragram pages, many locals were not on social media, so had never seen her work.

‘‘And I wanted to do an exhibition over the summer, because I know a lot of people travel through Kurow — up to the lakes and things.’’

Kurow was limited in the space it had to house a full exhibition, and Mrs Lodge thought a traditional exhibition could sometimes be quite intimidating.

‘‘A lot of people don’t necessarily like to go in.

‘‘So I had an idea of having it in a window, and having it, as a sort of, rolling exhibition.

‘‘There’s such a movement in the valley, you know you’ve got people going up and down, farmers are working, the weather . . . it’s very unpredictable. You don’t really know what you’re going to get one day to the next, and I felt like a picture every week really mirrors that.’’

The photography style was more about capturing ‘‘an essence’’ of the place, rather than it being ‘‘very as is’’.

‘‘I achieve that with the double exposures and by focusing on light,’’ she said.

‘‘I actually had someone, a local, come through, and they basically said the images I create are sort of how the Haka feels, more than how the Haka looks like, and I think that’s what I really want to achieve.’’

The idea was not one Mrs Lodge had tried before, but she had been inspired by an American photographer who, during lockdown, projected images on the side of a high›rise building.

‘‘It was bringing her art to the community . . . It’s a different concept, but it’s the same sort of thing.’’

The photos in the exhibition were ones that had not been shared publicly, but they would be available for sale. Postcard-sized copies were for sale at the information centre.

‘‘So it’s sort of accessible on lots of different levels.’’

Mrs Lodge would also have a stall at the Braids Barn Christmas Pop›Up market next Thursday.